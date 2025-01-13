PSL 10 Platinum Picks: Star-Studded lineups revealed for each team

The much-anticipated draft for the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off in grand style on Monday at Lahore's historic Hazuri Bagh.

Teams made strategic moves to bolster their squads, with top international players selected in the prestigious Platinum Category.

Platinum Picks Recap:

Lahore Qalandars: The defending champions picked New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, whose batting and bowling prowess is expected to play a pivotal role.

Karachi Kings: Secured Australian opener David Warner, adding firepower to their top order.



Quetta Gladiators: Chose New Zealand's Mark Chapman, known for his versatility in batting and fielding.

Multan Sultans: Acquired all-rounder Michael Bracewell from New Zealand, enhancing their middle-order strength.

Peshawar Zalmi: Used the Right to Match card to retain England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, bolstering their top order.

Islamabad United: Opted for Australian middle-order batsman Matthew Short, banking on his domestic cricket consistency.

As PSL Season 10 approaches, the battle for supremacy is shaping up to be as competitive as ever.