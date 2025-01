The (PSX) showed signs of recovery on Monday following a week of sluggish trading that saw significant losses.

The KSE-100 Index, which had closed at 113,247 on Friday, climbed to 114,068 during the early hours of Monday trading. However, the gain moderated later, settling at 113,958, reflecting an overall increase of 711 points for the day.

Monday’s rebound marks a cautious recovery after a challenging week, offering a glimmer of optimism for investors and traders.