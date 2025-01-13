Monday, January 13, 2025
PTI again issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

Web Desk
2:51 PM | January 13, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has once again issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sher Afzal Marwat for giving a statement against the party lines.

In the notice issued to Sher Afzal Marwat, the lawmaker has been directed to respond to issuing statements against the party policy and party’s secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, the sources said.

The notice further orders Marwat to defend himself within seven days while advising him not to appear on any other public media platform as a representative of the party or raise any more issues during that time.

 Earlier in May 2024, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

As per details, the notice was issued by the then-PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements, which were deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice states that such statements were against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.

