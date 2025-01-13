PTI founder inciting disorder from behind bars:Azma Bokhari

Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari accused the PTI founder Imran Khan of attempting to incite disorder from behind bars while his followers publicly feigned sympathy. She remarked that the same individual, who once vowed not to spare anyone, is now pleading for an NRO. Bokhari further asserted that the PTI leader’s family, particularly his sister and wife, are the primary beneficiaries of his imprisonment. Responding to remarks made by PTI leader Asad Qaiser, Bokhari said, “Maryam Nawaz has a firm hold over the nerves of PTI leaders and supporters.” She recalled how Maryam Nawaz was disqualified before the 2018 elections at the behest of these very leaders and subsequently arrested in front of her father. Today, she noted, Maryam Nawaz has risen to become the Chief Minister of Punjab, serving the province with a historic mandate. The minister criticized the PTI leadership, referring to them as the “Fitna Party,” and said their deceit and cunning have been exposed to the public. She stressed that one should not “feed milk to a snake that is naturally inclined to bite,” underscoring that those who betray their benefactors cannot expect further sympathy. Bokhari also highlighted the progress being made in the country since the “silence of Fitna Khan,” stating that every sector is witnessing improvement. According to her, even members of the PTI do not want their leader to be released from jail, suggesting internal divisions within the party.