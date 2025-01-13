Monday, January 13, 2025
PTI’s rigid deadline could jeopardise dialogue process: Ihsan Afzal

January 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Sunday cautioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rigid deadline could jeopardize the dialogue process.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government was dedicated to resolve issues through dialogue in the national interest. He emphasized that the prime minister and the PML-N have consistently supported constructive talks as a way to address the nation’s political and economic challenges.

Rana Ihsan further stated that political stability is a prerequisite for achieving economic stability and progress. When questioned about the 190-million-pound case, he clarified that it is solely a matter for the courts to decide and should not interfere with the ongoing dialogue.  He stressed that the case has no connection with the government, urging all parties to focus on the greater good of the country.

