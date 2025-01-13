PTI team says ready to resume talks with govt

Ex-ruling party’s talks team holds meeting with Imran in jail. Says written demands to be submitted to govt in next meeting. Talks won’t continue beyond Jan 31 deadline if judicial commission on May 9 and Nov 26 incidents not constituted, warns Sahibzada Hamid.

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that it is ready to enter the third round of talks with the government, scheduled to take place this week, with sticking to its condition of formation of a judicial commission to probe the incidents of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

The development came soon after the meeting of the PTI negotiations committee members meeting with their party founder Imran Khan in a controlled environment in Adiala Jail here on Sunday. The government and the PTI are engaged in negotiations started in December last year in order to bring down political temperatures but despite weeks of negotiations, the talks process had hardly moved forward.

“We are ready to hold the third round of talks with the government side. PTI would submit its two demands in writing to the government’s team during the upcoming session,” said Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) head Sahibzada Hamid Raza while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail soon after holding the meeting with incarcerated Imran Khan. PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Asad Qaiser accompanied Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who also serves as the spokesperson for the negotiation team. He emphasized that the government must take practical steps on their two main demands: the establishment of the judicial commission and the release of detainees.

Raza stated, “The ball is now in the government’s court. We have shown as much flexibility as possible.” “We also want to clarify that we don’t want the judge of our choice for the judicial commission, we are talking about the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court,” he said.

“We’re talking about an independent judge to lead the commission,” he asserted.

Hamid Raza emphasized that whatever decision the judicial commission makes will be accepted, but any “handpicked” decision will be entirely unacceptable.

Sahibzada urged the government to make progress on their demands during the upcoming round of dialogue. He, however, warned that the dialogue would no longer continue if the judicial commission was not constituted and the former ruling party would not extend the deadline for talks with the government beyond January 31.

He also revealed that PTI’s negotiation committee head, Omar Ayub, has been fully empowered by Imran Khan to sign the charter of demands, stressing that the party’s founder will not be personally involved in executive orders.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the government and the opposition should indulge in constructive and positive conversation while respecting each other to yield the desired outcome, according to a statement issued by the lower house of the parliament.

The May 9 riots erupted nationwide following the arrest of the deposed prime minister in the £190 million settlement case, leading to the detention of hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders for their alleged involvement in violent incidents and attacks on military installations.

During the unrest, protesters targeted civil and military sites, including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military condemned May 9 as “Black Day” and announced plans to try those involved under the Army Act.

In November, Khan issued a “final call” for protests, demanding the restoration of PTI’s “stolen mandate,” the reversal of the 26th Amendment, and the release of political prisoners.

PTI claims that at least 13 of its workers were killed and 1,000 others arrested during the protests. However, the government has firmly denied the use of live ammunition against demonstrators.