Monday, January 13, 2025
Punjab Excise & Taxation Department’s field operation entered its 12th day

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department’s field operation entered its 12th day with sustained momentum. Checkpoints have been established at key locations across Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur to ensure compliance. On the 11th day of the operation, 15,619 vehicles were inspected. This resulted in action against 357 unregistered vehicles and on-the-spot recovery from 1,793 token tax defaulters. Out of a total of Rs31.8 million in outstanding taxes, the department successfully collected Rs14.2 million. Additionally, 583 vehicles with counterfeit number plates were identified, and the fake plates were confiscated and destroyed. Director General of Punjab Excise and Taxation, Umar Sher Chattha, has directed intensified measures against unregistered vehicles. He further announced that delays in token tax payments would attract increased penalties.

The DG also emphasized strict action against vehicles with unauthorized or fake number plates. He appealed to vehicle owners to voluntarily register their vehicles and settle their token taxes promptly to avoid legal action and penalties.

Profiteers, dead chicken sellers booked

Our Staff Reporter

