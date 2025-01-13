Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rain intensifies cold weather in City

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Rain in Lahore and various cities of Punjab has significantly increased the cold, while fog has considerably subsided. Rainfall was reported in Lahore, Basirpur, and other areas, making the weather colder. Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Pattoki, Arifwala, Sahiwal, and Renala Khurd also experienced showers. In the northern regions, snowfall blanketed the mountains, creating picturesque scenes in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, where further rain is expected.  Azad Kashmir is gripped by severe cold, with temperatures dropping to -21°C in Taobat, -13°C in Leh, -12°C in Parachinar, and -11°C in Astore. Other notable temperatures included -10°C in Gopis, -9°C in Skardu, -7°C in Kalam, and -6°C in Hunza. Meanwhile, heavy fog has reduced visibility in several cities, leading to the closure of Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan and M5 from Multan to Rohri.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025