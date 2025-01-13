Riyadh ministerial meeting calls for lifting sanctions on Syria

The Riyadh meeting on Syria called Sunday for lifting sanctions imposed on Damascus and creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Türkiye, Britain, and Germany and the deputy foreign ministers of the US and Italy.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said discussions focused on "steps to support the Syrian people and provide all possible assistance during this critical stage of their history, helping them rebuild Syria as a unified, independent, and secure Arab state for all its citizens – free of terrorism and any violations of its sovereignty or territorial integrity."

The meeting aimed to "coordinate efforts to support Syria and work toward lifting sanctions imposed on it," the statement quoted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying.

Bin Farhan urged international parties “to lift unilateral and UN-imposed sanctions on Syria and to promptly begin providing all forms of humanitarian and economic assistance to rebuild the Syrian state, thereby creating an environment conducive to the return of Syrian refugees."

“The continued imposition of sanctions imposed on the previous Syrian regime will hinder the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, reconstruction, and achieving stability," he said.

The Riyadh meeting built on the outcomes of the Aqaba meetings held in Jordan on Dec. 14, 2024. These meetings emphasized support for the Syrian people and pledged to provide all possible assistance to ensure security and stability in the country.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken control of the country.