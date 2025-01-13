Russia claims taking control of 2 more settlements in eastern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Yantarne, just over 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) southwest of the city of Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

Moscow says it captured the front line town of Kurakhove earlier this week, but Kyiv argues its forces continue to hold the western outskirts of the city, including its thermal power plant.

The ministry said Russian forces also took control of the village of Kalynove, about eight kilometers (five miles) north of the city of Kupiansk, a major front in Moscow's offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia’s claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war