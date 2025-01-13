Sabir, Sadaf shine; Wapda win National Track Cycling Championship 2025

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda emerged as the standout team, securing top positions in all major categories while Sabir and Sadaf clinched gold in men’s and women’s events in the National Track Cycling Championship 2025 that concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at the Nishtar Sports Complex Cycling Velodrome, Lahore.

Organized by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), the event witnessed thrilling competitions across multiple categories, with over 200 athletes showcasing their skills.Sabir clinched gold in the Elimination Men’s event, followed by teammate Izzatullah in second and Khizar of KPK in third. In the Elimination Women’s event, Sadaf secured first place, while Ghazala and Adeen, representing WAPDA and HEC respectively, claimed silver and bronze. In the Team Sprint events, WAPDA secured gold in both the men’s and women’s categories. Punjab and HEC finished second and third in the men’s category, while HEC and Punjab took silver and bronze in the women’s competition. Izzatullah and Ghazala were crowned best players of the year for their exceptional performances throughout the championship, further solidifying WAPDA’s supremacy in the event. The closing ceremony, graced by prominent figures including Rizwan Aftab, CEO of ACTIVIT, Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Olympic Association, and Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, General Secretary of POA, was a proof of the growing enthusiasm for cycling in Pakistan. National sports icons such as Nooh Dastagir Butt, Shajar Abbas, and Shehroz Khan added star power to the event.

PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klairapplauded the winners and commended all participants for their dedication. They encouraged athletes to gear up for the upcoming Tour de Pakistan, a marquee event poised to elevate cycling in the country.

The championship’s success was attributed to the relentless efforts of the organizing committee and officials, including Shahzada Butt, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Khawaja Zaheer ud Din, Kaleem Awan, Waqar Ali, Talha, Qaiser, and Sakawat Ali, whose contributions were acknowledged during the ceremony.