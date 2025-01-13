Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman Akram rules out any deal with govt after deferral of £190m case judgment

Salman Akram rules out any deal with govt after deferral of £190m case judgment
Web Desk
1:35 PM | January 13, 2025
National

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has said that the dialogue with the government and Al-Qadir Trust case have no mutual link.

Talking to media here, Salman Akram said, if someone trying to create the impression that the Al-Qadir Trust case decision has been deferred because of the dialogue, it is wrong.

The PTI leader was commenting on deferral of an Accountability Court’s verdict, which postponed decision for the third time in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana said that the verdict is deferred due to the absence of the accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

“Neither any deal being done, nor it will happen,” Salman Akram Raja said. “We are not demanding any convenience or luxury for someone,” he said.

“We are holding talks for the sake of the democracy and justice,” he stressed.

He said the PTI’s founder will fight his case as per the constitution. “He had won earlier and will succeed again,” PTI leader said.

SUPARCO set to launch indigenous electro-optical satellite

 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025