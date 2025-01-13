Salman Akram rules out any deal with govt after deferral of £190m case judgment

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has said that the dialogue with the government and Al-Qadir Trust case have no mutual link.

Talking to media here, Salman Akram said, if someone trying to create the impression that the Al-Qadir Trust case decision has been deferred because of the dialogue, it is wrong.

The PTI leader was commenting on deferral of an Accountability Court’s verdict, which postponed decision for the third time in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana said that the verdict is deferred due to the absence of the accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

“Neither any deal being done, nor it will happen,” Salman Akram Raja said. “We are not demanding any convenience or luxury for someone,” he said.

“We are holding talks for the sake of the democracy and justice,” he stressed.

He said the PTI’s founder will fight his case as per the constitution. “He had won earlier and will succeed again,” PTI leader said.





