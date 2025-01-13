The United States has announced tougher sanctions aimed at curbing Russia’s oil supply to China and India, signalling yet another move in its ongoing strategy to economically isolate Moscow. While this manoeuvre may appear as a calculated step in foreign policy, it raises serious questions about the efficacy and morality of sanctions as a geopolitical tool. Historically, sanctions have disproportionately harmed civilian populations while largely failing to coerce ruling elites into policy changes. The US’s relentless pursuit of punitive measures, despite standing on increasingly shaky moral ground, exemplifies this problematic approach.

The reality is that sanctions rarely achieve their intended objectives. They often devastate the economic stability of targeted nations, pushing ordinary citizens into deeper poverty while political leaders find ways to circumvent restrictions. In the case of Russia, China and India—both economic powerhouses—are unlikely to succumb to US pressure. These nations have the means and motivation to devise alternative channels to secure their energy needs, rendering the sanctions more symbolic than practical.

Moreover, Washington risks diminishing its global leverage. As public opinion worldwide grows critical of the US’s selective moral posturing, international leaders are increasingly compelled to confront and question American double standards. This erosion of credibility undermines the very foundation of US-led economic sanctions as a tool of diplomacy.

Domestically, the United States faces significant social, economic, and political challenges. Yet, instead of introspection and reform, the focus remains on exerting external pressure. This path not only alienates allies but also accelerates America’s descent into global distrust. It is imperative for US policymakers to reevaluate their strategy and consider whether perpetuating cycles of economic punishment aligns with long-term global stability. Without such reflection, history may judge these actions harshly, casting the US not as a beacon of democracy but as an enforcer of selective justice.