Sardar Abdul Ghani Khosa elected president of DG Khan Bar Association

Dera Ghazi Khan  -  The DG Khan Bar Association elections concluded with Sardar Abdul Ghani Khosa Advocate securing the position of President after a fiercely contested one-on-one race. He defeated Muhammad Saleem Jan Khosa Advocate by a narrow margin of 16 votes, earning 518 votes against his opponent’s 502. Out of 1,175 registered votes, 1,025 were cast. Manzoor Qadir Lund Advocate was elected General Secretary with 514 votes, leaving competitors Malik Muhammad Amjad Bair Lakhair and Malik Jafar Hussain in second and third places, respectively. Other key office-bearers, including Vice President Riaz Hussain Lund, Joint Secretary Female Syeda Beenish Shamshair, Finance Secretary Baqir Hussain, Library Secretary Mufti  Muhammad Tayyab Hanfi, and Auditor Ghulam Abbas Sikhani were elected unopposed. The Executive Committee comprises Nabi Bakhsh Khan Ramdani, Atta Ullah Khan Birmani, Muhammad Shahid, Raja Saleem Akhtar, Haider Kifayat Abbasi, Muhammad Riaz, Mehtab Ahmad Alyani, Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, Syed Younas Haider, and Sofia Amber. The new leadership aims to address key issues facing the legal community.

