Schools, colleges reopen in Punjab with revised winter timings

Educational activities resumed across government and private schools in Lahore and Punjab on Monday after winter holidays.

In response to the ongoing cold wave, the Education Department has adjusted school timings. Schools will now operate from 9 AM to 2 PM on weekdays and 9 AM to 12 PM on Fridays.

Special education institutions have also been allowed to relax uniform rules, effective from January 13 to February 15.

Previously, winter vacations were revised, starting on December 23 and ending on January 12, 2025.