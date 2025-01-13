Security forces eliminate 27 terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Security forces successfully neutralized 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district during an intelligence-based operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation targeted a terrorist hideout in the area, resulting in an intense exchange of fire. ISPR confirmed that all 27 terrorists were eliminated.

These individuals were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians and were wanted for severe crimes against humanity.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by security forces to combat terrorism. Recently, 13 terrorists were killed in a similar intelligence-based operation in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district.

Acting on credible information, troops effectively engaged the militants, who were linked to attacks on security personnel and the killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats. Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in the region.