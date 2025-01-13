Self-defence training concludes, enhancing citizens empowerment

ISLAMABAD - In a step towards bolstering the safety of Islamabad’s citizens, a self-defense course concluded on Sunday at the Police Line Headquarters, where participants were equipped with essential skills to handle emergency situations. A public relations officer told APP that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, self-defense courses were conducted for Islamabad’s citizens to enhance their safety and emergency response skills. He said the closing ceremony at Police Line Headquarters saw AIG Investigation/ Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah distributing certificates to the participants. During the course, male and female participants impart physical training, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises. Additionally, the participants were briefed on the framework of dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioral assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources. Earlier on, many batches of women and men have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, while during the course, separate classes have been organized for male and female participants also.

The purpose of this course is to promote community policing between Islamabad Police and federal capital citizens and to empower and sensitize them to tackle unpleasant situations.