Monday, January 13, 2025
Senate Chairman Gillani orders production of Senator Ejaz Chaudhary for session

Senate Chairman Gillani orders production of Senator Ejaz Chaudhary for session
Web Desk
5:47 PM | January 13, 2025
National

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani has issued production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, who has been incarcerated for over 18 months in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Last year, Chaudhary was scheduled to appear in the Senate but was unable to attend the session. The production request was made by Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz.

The order stated, “The Honourable Chairman Senate considers it necessary for Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry to be present during the sittings of the 345th session of the Senate of Pakistan.” It further directed Chaudhary to attend the session at the Parliament House.

In November, Chaudhary, along with 21 other PTI leaders, was formally indicted by a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023.

