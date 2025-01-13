Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt organises successful district games in Sukkur

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A three-day District Games event was held in Sukkur, with the collaboration of the Government of Sindh, under the directives of Provincial Minister for Sports Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Aleem Lashari here on Sunday. The event saw a large participation of boys and girls, with 24 teams from Khairpur, Jacobabad, Balochistan and Sukkur competing in various events such as futsal, cricket, throwball and tug of war. Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal, social leader Shaista Baloch and Imran Bandhani attended the event as special guests. According to District Sports Officer, Nisar Ahmed Chandio, such events are being organizedw under the directives of the Provincial Minister for Sports and Secretary Sports, and will be held every month. The purpose of these events is to bring out the talent present in children at the national and international levels. Winners of the tournament’s final matches were also awarded cash prizes, medals and trophies.

CDA seals petrol pump in F-6, takes possession

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025