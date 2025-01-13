Monday, January 13, 2025
SSP Traffic visits Mandian Road to address traffic flow

January 13, 2025
Abbottabad  -  Following the directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan conducted a comprehensive visit to Mandian Road to address traffic flow disruptions and review ongoing construction activities.

Accompanied by Gen (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, DSP Mandian, DSP Headquarters, and officials from NHA, WAPDA, PTCL, and other relevant departments, the visit focused on evaluating drainage works and identifying issues affecting smooth traffic movement. SSP Traffic emphasized the urgent need to resolve these issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects to minimize public inconvenience.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan also visited all the churches in Abbottabad district to enhance their security arrangements. This visit was part of the directives issued by DIG Hazara and DPO Abbottabad to ensure maximum security during sensitive times.

SSP Traffic provided clear instructions to the officers and personnel stationed at these locations to improve the effectiveness of their measures. He reiterated the importance of coordination among all departments to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic across the district.

