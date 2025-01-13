STEAM competition held at Govt Girls High School Latiafabad

HYDERABAD - Member of Sindh Assembly Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani attended the competition held at Government Girls High School Latifabad under STEAM in Latifabad. Addressing the event he thanked the organizers and appreciating the program, he said that such programs increase the dedication to education and mental development of students. Through education, we can make society developed. There is a lot of talent in our society, it just needs our patronage and encouragement. Under the theme “Competitions”, a competition was organized between the male and female students of the schools at Government High School Latifabad No. 6. Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Muhammad Asghar Memon, Mahmood Chauhan and a large number of education officers and teachers participated.