Successful bronchoscopy procedure performed on 10-year-old at LGH

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has successfully performed a complex bronchoscopy procedure on 10-year-old Minahil, marking yet another milestone in timely diagnosis and treatment of intricate medical conditions. According to the LGH spokesman on Sunday, the procedure, led by Medical Superintendent and Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine, Dr Faryad Hussain, ensured a full recovery for Minahil, much to the relief of her parents, who expressed deep gratitude for the hospital’s medical team. Speaking about this achievement, Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, highlighted the commitment of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, towards advancing healthcare facilities for children. Under her leadership, a state-of-the-art operation theater was set up at LGH, furthering efforts to introduce advanced procedures such as bronchoscopy for both children and adults. He commended Dr. Faryad Hussain for balancing administrative responsibilities with clinical duties, setting a remarkable example for other healthcare professionals. He emphasized that saving lives remains the foremost duty of medical practitioners and lauded the collaboration between pulmonology and pediatric medicine departments in ensuring successful treatments. The bronchoscopy procedure was performed with the active involvement of notable specialists, including Prof. Agha Shabir Ali, Dr. Javed Magsi, and Dr. Naeem Akhter. Dr. Faryad Hussain shared that Minahil had been experiencing fever and significant weight loss for three months, prompting her parents to seek help at LGH after unsuccessful treatments elsewhere.

A thorough examination and diagnostic tests led to the decision to perform bronchoscopy, which revealed critical insights into her condition.

He further explained that samples were collected from Minahil’s lungs during the procedure to investigate underlying conditions such as tuberculosis (TB). Following the diagnostic findings, a comprehensive treatment plan was initiated, with all medical services provided free of charge. Medical experts noted that bronchoscopy was a vital diagnostic tool for identifying respiratory and lung diseases in children. It allows direct visualization of the respiratory tract and helps diagnose serious conditions such as pneumonia, fungal infections, and even cancer. Additionally, it facilitates the collection of lung tissue samples for laboratory analysis, enabling targeted treatment for bacterial, fungal, or other infections. Dr Faryad said that the success of this procedure underscores LGH’s dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare and ensuring that even the most complex cases are managed effectively. Minahil’s case serves as a testament to the hospital’s expertise and commitment to providing quality medical care to all, regardless of financial constraints. Minahil was now on the path to full recovery, and her story was a beacon of hope for families seeking expert medical care.