Monday, January 13, 2025
SUPARCO set to launch indigenous electro-optical satellite

2:53 PM | January 13, 2025
 Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the upcoming launch of its indigenous electro-optical satellite, EO-1, on January 17.

According to a SUPARCO spokesman, the EO-1 satellite has been designed to provide critical data for disaster response, agriculture, and urban planning. It will also assist in ensuring food security and water management, while enhancing the country’s ability to monitor its natural resources.

“Pakistan’s indigenous EO-1 satellite is a significant step in space innovation,” said the spokesperson

 According to SUPARCO, the satellite will enhance nationwide monitoring of natural resources and the mission will strengthen Pakistan’s space program and technological advancements.

Earlier in May 2024, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1 was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

The PAKSAT-MM1 is placed 36,000 kilometers above the earth’s surface. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the satellite has a lifespan of 15 years and is equipped with the latest communication technology.

“The satellite will not only breathe new life into the communication system but will also provide the fastest internet facility. Improvement in the communication system will boost e-commerce, economic activities, and e-governance,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while congratulating the nation.

