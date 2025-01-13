Monday, January 13, 2025
SUPARCO to launch indigenous EO-1 satellite on Jan 17

SUPARCO to launch indigenous EO-1 satellite on Jan 17
Web Desk
2:53 PM | January 13, 2025
Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is set to launch its indigenous electro-optical satellite, EO-1, on January 17.

Designed to support disaster response, agriculture, urban planning, food security, and water management, the EO-1 will enhance Pakistan's ability to monitor natural resources, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space innovation.

This follows the May 2024 launch of PAKSAT MM1, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center. Positioned 36,000 kilometers above Earth, PAKSAT MM1 features advanced communication technology with a 15-year lifespan, enhancing internet speed, e-commerce, and e-governance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the launch, emphasizing its impact on Pakistan’s communication systems and economic growth.

Web Desk

