Taylor Swift’s fans express concerns over her safety amid LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES - Fans of Taylor Swift have expressed worries about her safety, especially because she has a property in Beverly Hills and flames are still destroying portions of Los Angeles. Although hundreds of homes, including those of several celebrities, have been destroyed by the fire, Swift’s 10,982-square-foot Beverly Hills home has not been impacted. Although residents of Beverly Hills received a false evacuation alarm on Friday morning, no formal evacuation order has been issued for the city, according to Page Six. Moreover, Swifties took to social media to express their worries as one fan posted, “I’m so worried about Taylor! She needs to be safe.” Another highlighted the unpredictability of the situation, by commenting, “The wildfires are so alarming, even if her mansion is currently secure,” while others questioned the safety of living in such a high-risk area, with one fan asking, “Why does she even live there? It’s too risky.” However, according to Business Times, Taylor Swift is not expected to be in Los Angeles because she reportedly celebrated New Year’s Eve in New York with her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, before travelling to Kansas City, Missouri. Swifties gathered online on Friday to commemorate a special occasion—her mother Andrea’s 67th birthday—while admirers worry about her safety. Andrea has also played a significant role in Taylor’s life and career, helping to inspire songs like “The Best Day” and joining her on her Eras Tour. As Andrea supported her daughter on her ascent to fame, fans expressed their sincere wishes for her.