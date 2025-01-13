The Nation mourns on loss of senior journalist Emanuel Sarfraz

is deeply saddened to hear the passing of senior journalist and former Editor Coordination, , who succumbed to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday.

was an integral part of The Nation’s editorial team, serving as both the Editor Coordination and . A dedicated journalist with over three decades of experience, his work left an indelible mark on the media landscape in Pakistan.

Beyond his contributions to , Emanuel held esteemed positions within the media fraternity. He was a life member and governing body member of the Lahore Press Club and served as the General Secretary of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan Chapter.

A recipient of the South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP), Emanuel’s career highlights included covering major global events, notably the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections. His insightful reporting and editorial expertise earned him immense respect among his peers.

Emanuel is survived by his wife and two daughters. The family will announce funeral details in due course.

The Lahore Press Club and colleagues from , Daily Times, Academia Magazine, and other media organizations have expressed their heartfelt condolences, remembering him as a dedicated professional and a kind-hearted individual who left an enduring legacy in journalism.

mourns the loss of a valued colleague and extends its deepest sympathies to his family during this difficult time