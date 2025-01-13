The Nation mourns the loss of senior journalist Emanuel Sarfraz

deeply mourns the loss of senior journalist and former Editor Coordination, , who passed away in the early hours of Monday.

was an integral part of The Nation’s editorial team, serving with distinction as Editor Coordination and . With over three decades of journalistic excellence, his insightful contributions left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s media landscape.

In addition to his remarkable career at , Emanuel held prominent roles in the media community. He was a life member and governing body member of the Lahore Press Club and served as the General Secretary of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan Chapter.

A recipient of the prestigious South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP), Emanuel’s illustrious career included coverage of major global events, including the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections. His sharp editorial acumen and dedication to journalism earned him widespread respect among peers and colleagues.

Emanuel is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral details will be announced by the family in due course.

The Lahore Press Club, along with colleagues from , Daily Times, Academia Magazine, and other media organizations, expressed profound grief at his passing. They remembered him as a kind-hearted individual, a dedicated professional, and a mentor whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.

extends its heartfelt condolences to Emanuel Sarfraz’s family during this difficult time and honors his invaluable contributions to journalism.