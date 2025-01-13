Monday, January 13, 2025
Three people abducted after cross firing in Lakki

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

LAKKI MARWAT - Three people were abducted following a crossfire between two factions in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to details, the shootout between Doulat Khel and Shafiq group over old enmity. Police said Shafiq group’s armed men abducted three people of Doulat Khel group after crossfire. The three abductees were identified as Hayatullah, Mahabat Khan, and Shazar Khan. Additionally, law enforcement has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against members of the Shafiq group. The Lakki Marwat district has been in the news recently; on January 9, fitna al-khawarij kidnapped 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Kabool Khel area of the same district.

