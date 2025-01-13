Tributes paid to renowned poet Ahmad Faraz

LAHORE - The 94th birth anniversary of legendary Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz was celebrated on Sunday. Born as Syed Ahmad Shah on January 12, 1931, in Kohat, Faraz initially wrote under the pen name Ahmad Shah Kohati, later adopting the name Ahmad Faraz on the advice of celebrated poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Faraz published his first poetry collection, Tanha Tanha, during his college years, marking the beginning of a prolific literary career. His poetry, known for its simplicity and elegance, added depth and vibrancy to the Urdu language, earning him a place among the greatest poets of the modern era. In recognition of his contributions to Urdu literature, Ahmad Faraz received several prestigious awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan. Faraz passed away on August 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Islamabad, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire poetry enthusiasts worldwide.