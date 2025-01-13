Two killed in firing in Manga Mandi

LAHORE - Two persons were gunned down by armed suspects in Manga Mandi area of Raiwind on Sunday. According to the police, unknown armed assailants opened fire on two youths, leaving them critically injured. They were shifted to a local hospital,but both succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as Nadeem and Intezar. The accused fled from the spot after the incident. Preliminary investigations have not yet determined whether the killings were motivated by personal enmity or other reasons. Raiwind police had collected evidence from the scene and were investigating the case from multiple angles. Authorities have assured that the suspects will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

Fugitive arrested from South Africa

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, joint operations by Punjab Police and Interpol are ongoing, resulting in the arrest of another fugitive wanted for attempted murder case from abroad, who had been brought to Pakistan. Police spokesperson said Punjab police arrested Arsalan Ashraf from South Africa. The fugitive had injured a citizen with the intent to kill and fled to South Africa. Arsalan Ashraf had been wanted by Wahndo Police Station, Gujranwala, for three years in an attempted murder case. Punjab Police had issued red notices for the fugitive from the Interpol, and in close coordination with South African Police, arrested the fugitive and transferred him to Pakistan. This marks the second fugitive arrested and brought to Pakistan from abroad in the first 11 days of this year. Last year, 104 fugitives wanted in serious crimes were arrested and brought back to Pakistan from abroad.