Palestinian writer Marwan Makhoul once wrote, “In order for me to write poetry that isn’t political, I must listen to the birds, and in order to hear the birds, the warplanes must be silent.”

Makhoul’s words poignantly capture the tragic reality of Gaza, where nowhere is safe from the bombing of warplanes. Even the birds are silenced, unable to sing their morning songs amidst the destruction of entire neighbourhoods. The once-familiar sounds of nature have been replaced by the deafening roar of bombs. Daily life in Gaza has been irreparably altered, with people struggling to survive and birds left without trees to perch on.

Makhoul’s lines may seem poetic, but they are a call for justice and peace. The global community must intervene to silence the warplanes, allowing children to sleep, writers to create, and birds to sing once more.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Ghotki.