Wexnet2025 showcases powerful entrepreneurship spirit by Pakistani women

Lahore - Largest women entrepreneurs’ exhibition, Wexnet 2025, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) ends with highly engaging sessions, productive discussions and display of talent and skills by Pakistani women entrepreneurs from all across the country.

On the sideline at Wexnet2025, a seminar on the introduction of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) was held on the second day of exhibition. The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about the transformative role of PSW in facilitating international trade and fostering business growth for women entrepreneurs. Azka Rehman, Manager Change Management, PSW presented an in-depth overview of the PSW platform, emphasising its potential to streamline trade processes, reduce costs, and enhance compliance with global trade standards. While addressing the participants at the seminar, Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP highlighted the critical role of PSW in enabling efficient trade facilitation and empowering entrepreneurs, particularly women, to expand their business horizons. He encouraged the attendees to leverage the platform for a competitive edge in the global market. Fauzia Parveen Chaudhary, Director General of the Women Entrepreneurs Division, TDAP also expressed TDAP’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and underlined the importance of adopting digital solutions like PSW to foster inclusion and innovation in Pakistan’s trade landscape.

Later, Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP awarded shields to Farah Bashir, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dera Ghazi Khan, Rabia Usman, President, WCCI Bahawalpur, Ayesha Ali, Vice President WCCI, Bahawalpur, Samina Waqar, Vice President WCCI, Multan and Seerat Fatima Former President, WCCI Multan. The session ended with a highly interactive Q&A session, where participants explored PSW’s features and opportunities.

Keeping in view the importance of digital platforms in today’s world, an insightful seminar on E-Commerce and Digital Marketing was held on the third day of Wexnet2025. The main focus of discussion was to explore potential digital platforms for growth and sustainability of businesses of women entrepreneurs. About E-Commerce, Adil Mukhtar, Deputy Director of the Services at TDAP, gave an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s evolving e-commerce landscape. He also discussed about government’s initiatives, policy frameworks, and huge opportunities available for expansion of business through these online platforms.

Ms Aqsa Rasool, trainer at Circle, conducted an engaging session on Digital Marketing. She emphasised on the importance of leveraging social media and AI tools for effective marketing strategies. She informed about Baaji, an innovative chatbot designed by Circle. This chatbot supports women entrepreneurs in navigating the digital space and in building effective online businesses.