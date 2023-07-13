10 of a family die in Lahore house fire

LAHORE - Ten people of a family were burnt alive after huge fire erupted in their three-storey apartment in the Walled City on early Wednesday, po­lice said rescue workers said.

Two minor children are also among the victims. Locals told the police that fire broke out at the small house located in Samian Mohal­lah, Family Park Taxali, on Wednes­day. Police said all the ten family members were sleeping when the fire erupted in the second floor of a three-storey house. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers recovered 10 bodies from the house and shifted them to the Mayo Hospital. The deceased persons were identified by po­lice as Sonu, 14, Amber, 25, Alam­dar, seven months, Mano, 14, Saira Banu, 60, Adil Hussain, 16, Anzal Fatima,4, Sania ,18, Seemaab,13, and Farzana, 40.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of the same family in a house fire incident in La­hore. According to the statement is­sued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family. Ten people died as a fire erupted in a home located in Bhati Gate area of Lahore during the early hours of Wednesday.