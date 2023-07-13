2 brothers kill each other over domestic issue in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Two brothers reportedly shot dead each other over some domestic dis­pute in the area of Khurarianwala po­lice station.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Zaib Rustam and 25-year-old Sohail Rustam residents of Chuta Rasoolpu­ra exchanged harsh words and then started blunt firing on each other over some disputes early in the morning.

As a result, both brothers received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. During exchange of fire, their grandmother Muhammad Bibi (70) also received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted her to Rural Health Centre Khurarianwala.

The area police took the bodies into custody and started investiga­tion, he added.

BLACK PEPPER, DEAD CHICKEN SEIZED

Faisalabad police arrested two ac­cused out of total five booked for supplying dead meat and adulterated black pepper in markets here.

According to a police spokesperson, a food safety team conducted a raid at a grinding unit in Sitara Colony and seized black pepper adulterated with plaster of paris by colouring it. The police booked the owner of the grinding unit.

Meanwhile, another team headed by Food Safety Officer Kinza stopped a suspected rickshaw near Adda Mu­reedwala and during search, the team found dead chicken which was being transported to supply in markets.

The driver, Mumtaz, and his accom­plice were handed over to police.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED

Nishatabad police arrested two members of a gang involved in daco­ity and highway robberies.

The police said on Wednesday that weapons, cell phones, two motor­cycles and cash were recovered from them. A team headed by SHO Mian Arasalan conducted a raid near Chak No 120-JB, Pull Baghwala and arrest­ed Rafaqat Maseih and Ahmed while two others fled away.