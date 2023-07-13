Thursday, July 13, 2023
3 kidnappers held, man rescued in Tank

July 13, 2023
TANK   -  Tank police claimed to have successfully apprehended three kidnappers and rescued the abducted man within the jurisdiction of the City police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the city police team, led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch, received information via wireless communication while on patrol that armed individuals had abducted Ibrahim Kamal, son of Yaghistan Betani and a resident of Mohallah Maidan, from Ibrahim Medical Store located in Marwat Market.

The police swiftly took action and initiated a pursuit of the kidnappers. Employing an effective strategy, the police managed to apprehend three kidnappers on Station Road and safely rescue the abducted man.

During the operation, the police also seized two pistols and 57 cartridges from the apprehended individuals.

