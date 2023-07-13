9 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 5 terrorists killed in attack on Zhob Garrison

RAWALPINDI - At least nine soldiers of Pakistan Army em­braced martyrdom while five heavily armed ter­rorists were killed during gun battle which last­ed for several hours in Balochistan’s Zhob on Wednesday. According a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in early hours of Wednesday, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan.

Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the fa­cility was checked by soldiers on duty, the ISPR said. In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the ter­rorists were contained into a small area at the boundary. Three heavily armed terrorists were killed on the spot. During the clearance opera­tion, four soldiers embraced Shahadat while an­other five critically injured. In total five terrorists were sent to hell during the operation,” the ISPR said. The clearance operation at Zhob Cantt was completed, officials said late Wednesday. Howev­er, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a to­tal of nine shaheeds.

Security Forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly at­tempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan, the ISPR said.