Thursday, July 13, 2023
Abbas in landmark Jenin visit after deadly Israeli raid

Agencies
July 13, 2023
International

JENIN-Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived Wednesday in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on his first visit in over a decade, a week after the largest Israeli raid there in years. Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed last week in the two-day raid on Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

Soon after the raid, several top officials of Abbas’s Fatah party, including deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul, had visited the camp only to be heckled by crowds of angry residents. Abbas arrived on Wednesday by helicopter in Jenin camp, an AFP correspondent said. His office earlier said he was due to review the “progress of work in the reconstruction of the camp and the city”.

