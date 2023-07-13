Ammar Baig to release his first music album with unique voice   

LAHORE-Singer Ammar Baig, who is fast emerging in the music industry due to his melodious voice and charming style, has said that he is in preparation to release his first music album with unique voice, instruments and tracks keeping in mind the interest and likings of his audience. As the son of Pakistan’s famous singer Waris Baig, who has national and international fame, Ammar Baig has inherited his passion for singing.

Ammar Baig said that he had a passion for singing since the age of three, while at the age of twelve, he had also performed the magic of his voice in front of famous Bollywood film stars including Hrithik Roshan, Shushmita Sen, Salman Khan, Sukhvander Singh and others. While talking, Ammar Baig said that he took up singing as soon as he regained consciousness and following the footsteps of his father, he has exposed the music industry to new dimensions. He said that he has recorded songs in various languages, including English, Spanish, Urdu and Punjabi, while composing new music tracks and tunes with the famous UK singer Naughty Boys. Talking about the Pakistani music industry, Ammar Baig said that Pakistani people are music lovers and love the unique sound instruments and tunes in the music industry. That’s why I try to compose music keeping in mind the preferences of my audience. He further said that hard work is essential for success and my father has also instructed me to do Ryyaz regularly. Singing is my passion and to fulfill this passion I have always tried to do something unique. Many of my music videos and songs are releasing soon which will surely be liked by the audience. While talking about the role of social media, Ammar Baig said that proper use of social media can bring many positive changes in our lives. Social media platforms are not only bringing me closer to my fans but also keeping me informed about their likes and dislikes and latest trends in the music industry as well.