Army troops deployed to control situation in Kurram: KP govt

PESHAWAR - Additional troops of Pakistan Army and FC were deployed on the re­quest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment, in district Kurram to con­trol the situation over land disputes among locals. An official commu­niqué of the KP Home department issued here said the Army and FC would remain in the area till the sit­uation gets normal, adding that the decision has been taken to normal­ize the situation and avoid further losses and casualties.

The government was trying to get the longstanding issue resolved am­icably through Jirga and the sup­port of the revenue department, it informed. It warned of strict ac­tion against such individuals and re­quested the people to cooperate with the district government and law en­forcement agencies to foil the nefar­ious designs of anti-state elements. At least two more people were killed and over 20 injured on Wednesday as firing continued between tribes in Parachinar in Kurram district over an issue of property ownership. Ac­cording to police and hospital sourc­es, the firing continued for the last five consecutive days at various vil­lages of the Parachinar took the lives of two more people with over 20 re­portedly inured.

The firing was taking place be­tween people from Pewar Gido, Bal­ash Khel, Khar Killay, Sadda and Para Chamkani Karman wherein auto­matic and heavy weapons were be­ing used during the clashes.

Police said in recent clashes, two more people have been killed while over 20 were reportedly injured. Most of the injured have been shift­ed District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda. Condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical, the hospital sources said.

Federal Minister, Sajid Turi, Depu­ty Commissioner Saiful Islam Shah and DPO Muhammad Imran told media that strong efforts were on to make a ceasefire truce between the conflicting tribes.