Army troops deployed to control situation in Kurram: KP govt

PESHAWAR - Additional troops of Pakistan Army and FC were deployed on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in district Kurram to control the situation over land disputes among locals. An official communiqué of the KP Home department issued here said the Army and FC would remain in the area till the situation gets normal, adding that the decision has been taken to normalize the situation and avoid further losses and casualties.
The government was trying to get the longstanding issue resolved amicably through Jirga and the support of the revenue department, it informed. It warned of strict action against such individuals and requested the people to cooperate with the district government and law enforcement agencies to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements. At least two more people were killed and over 20 injured on Wednesday as firing continued between tribes in Parachinar in Kurram district over an issue of property ownership. According to police and hospital sources, the firing continued for the last five consecutive days at various villages of the Parachinar took the lives of two more people with over 20 reportedly inured.
The firing was taking place between people from Pewar Gido, Balash Khel, Khar Killay, Sadda and Para Chamkani Karman wherein automatic and heavy weapons were being used during the clashes.
Police said in recent clashes, two more people have been killed while over 20 were reportedly injured. Most of the injured have been shifted District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda. Condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical, the hospital sources said.
Federal Minister, Sajid Turi, Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam Shah and DPO Muhammad Imran told media that strong efforts were on to make a ceasefire truce between the conflicting tribes.