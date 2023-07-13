Thursday, July 13, 2023
Australian HC, KP minister discuss investment opportunities

Our Staff Reporter
July 13, 2023
Peshawar  -  The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr Neil Hawkins, met with the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil, on Wednesday. They discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on economic relations and foreign investment opportunities in the province.

During the meeting, the Caretaker Minister expressed the significance of the cordial relations between Pakistan and Australia. He emphasized the role played by the Pakistani diaspora, as well as the numerous Pakistani students and businessmen residing in Australia, in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr Jalil and the High Commissioner explored various avenues to further enhance bilateral ties, particularly in the context of foreign investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Caretaker Minister highlighted the province’s potential in sectors such as tourism, hydropower, food, agriculture, mining, and technical education. He expressed a warm welcome to Australian investors and encouraged them to consider investing in the region.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the cordial relationship between Australia and Pakistan and expressed a commitment to further strengthen these ties. He recognized the significant potential for foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pledged to attract Australian companies to invest in the province. Additionally, a brief presentation was delivered to the ambassador, highlighting the foreign investment potential and opportunities available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

