Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison.

He also paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for foiling the terrorist attack through quick re­sponse saying that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army created a new history of courage and brav­ery by thwarting the nefarious design of the anti-peace elements. The CM said that four soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their precious lives to protect the dear country and earned the status of martyrdom. “We are proud of the sacrifices of our martyrs,” he remarked.

He said that our brave forces were determined to protect the country and the nation while Paki­stan Army was the guarantor of peace and secu­rity of the country. The chief minister expressed his condolence and solidarity with the families of martyrs of the country, saying that the entire na­tion stands with the families of the martyrs.

Such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of security forces and the nation, say­ing that anti-peace elements wanted to halt the development of the country and the province through attacking and sabotaging activities that would be foiled for the interest of the country. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the de­parted soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured security personnel.

GOVERNOR EXPRESSES SORROW OVER DEMISE OF SECURITY PERSONNEL IN ZHOB ATTACK

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday expressed grief over the mar­tyrdom and injuries of security personnel as a re­sult of the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison.

In a statements, he expressed condolences and solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs. The gov­ernor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the depart­ed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.