Balochistan govt collects Rs7.2b revenue from minerals sector

QUETTA - The Balochistan government col­lected Rs 7.2 billion in revenue from the minerals sector during the last financial year. The government has collected a huge amount from the mining sector and deposited it in the provincial treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said. The government has initiated various business-friendly initiatives to boost investors’ confidence and increase in­vestment in the minerals sector. Com­puterised weighing scales have been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and up­grading the royalty system in line with modern technology, he added.

The official said that the Depart­ment of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitisation of the royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management.

The Mines and Minerals Depart­ment was working on the establish­ment of a mineral testing laboratory under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to attract several inves­tors, as the province lacks testing lab­oratories despite its rich potential of mineral resources, he added.

He said the automation of the li­cencing regime, royalty management, and inspection on sites has been ini­tiated with the project “Institutional Strengthening Automation of Royalty Regime in Mining Sector”. Most mod­ules of the software development have been completed, and data digi­tization has been carried out. The in­tegrated development of mining sites has been initiated to enhance labour welfare and safety measures, with the provision of scholarships, safety equipment for the inspectorate of mines, and other measures, he said.