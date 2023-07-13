Banning any party not on agenda: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that banning any political party was not on agenda.

Speaking to media, Tarar said that up to 99 per cent of the work on the electoral reforms had been finished.

"During the parliamentary committee meeting, reservations on the PTI were raised in a few instances. These issues, nevertheless, are not too sensitive and may be resolved. We will address the PTI's issues," Tarar maintained.

Earlier today, a meeting of the parliamentary committee was held under the chairmanship of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms Chairman Ayaz Sadiq said any proposal to ban a political party was not under consideration.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting, he said the committee was meant to do election reforms and not ban a political party. “The committee will finalise recommendations on reforms in the coming week,” he added.

He went on to say that the committee discussed recommendations, adding that effective recommendations were taken into consideration to hold transparent elections. “A lot of things were done in former CJP Saqib Nisar’s tenure,” he added.

“We are trying to correct controversial decisions regarding election reforms taken in Nisar’s tenure,” he said.