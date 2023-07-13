Thursday, July 13, 2023
Bazai inquires about health of Zhob incident injured

Staff Reporter
July 13, 2023
QUETTA  -   Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Bazai on Wednesday visited Civil Hospital to inquire about the health of those who were in­jured in Zhob incident. On this occasion, MD Trauma Centre Dr Arbab Kamran gave a briefing to Daud Ba­zai about the treatment of the injured. He said that four injured were brought to trauma centre in Quetta. Da­wood Bazai inquired about the health of the injured and directed the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to them. Incharge Pharmacist Trauma Centre Dr. Hazrat Agha, Pharmacist Shabbir Ahmed, Staff Offi­cer Special Secretary Health Naeem Bazai were present on the occasion.

