Best treatment facilities will be provided to people in medical camps, says CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday made a three hours long visit to a village near River Chenab in order to take stock of the flood situation in Jhang today.

The chief minister reviewed the water situation in Kharor Baqir and other areas and in­spected deluged villages.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the people at the inundated village and inquired about their prob­lems. He issued directions to the concerned departments for arranging access to the in­undated villages and ordered to monitor 24/7 water situa­tion in the river.

The CM while issuing direc­tions to expedite relief activi­ties in the deluged village or­dered to ensure evacuation of localities at the river bed for the protection of human lives. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that Irrigation Department, PDMA and Rescue 1122 have been alerted to cope up with any untoward situation.

“I have myself reviewed the flood situation after making a detailed visit of the inundated villages. The administration has been issued directions with regard to provision of re­lief activities and relief works.

The CM was given a briefing by the Secretary Irrigation and Commissioner Faisalabad divi­sion about relief activities, ar­rangements being made about provision of relief and medical facilities and about the entry and exit of water situation in the river Chenab.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons after making a visit stated that wa­ter in 40 villages has entered at the river bed of River Chen­ab and 48 thousand persons have been affected. Relief and medical camps have been es­tablished to provide relief to the affected persons. Evacua­tion of localities present inside the river bed is essential for their protection. Mohsin Naq­vi stated that it is our utmost endeavour that no human loss occurs. Water up to 3 to 4 feet is present in a few villages. There is a lower level flood at the place of Kharor Baqir in River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that snake bite treat­ment vaccines and other es­sential medicines are available in the medical camps.

He said best treatment fa­cilities will be provided to the people in the medical camps. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that he has sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad about ablution of land at River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi said that sewerage problems per­sist in all small cities of Punjab including Jhang adding that we will strive to our utmost to resolve sewerage issues. Moh­sin Naqvi outlined that we will improve treatment facilities at District Headquarter Hospital Jhang adding that doctors are performing excellently de­spite the dearth of resources in government hospitals. Doc­tors have resources to treat one child but are treating five children. “It is the responsi­bility of the government to in­crease the number of beds in the hospitals according to the number of patients. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that more po­lice check posts are being set up to control crime across the province”, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also made an aerial visit of inundated vil­lages in Jhang and other areas and also made an aerial view of villages surrounding River Chenab. He issued prompt di­rections to witness the situa­tion of inundated villages.

The chief minister while is­suing directions to the Jhang administration and govern­ment departments to expedite relief activities ordered an accelerated relief process in the flood affected villages sur­rounding River Chenab. Pro­vincial Minister Mansoor Qa­dir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Health, Commissioner Faisala­bad division, RPO Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Jhang were also present on the occasion.

CM INSPECTS FLOOD RELIEF ARRANGEMENTS IN KASUR

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday visited Kasur to check out the latest water sit­uation in the Satluj River and the arrangements at the flood relief camp at Talwar Post located at Ganda Singh Wala border late at night, following the release of water by India into the Sutlej River.

He ordered the shifting of the cattle and the people liv­ing in the riverbed, empha­sizing the need to relocate both to safer places.

The CM commended the DPO, assistant commissioner and SHO for their efforts to save a child who had drowned in floodwater and ordered the line departments to keep informing the line depart­ments about the inflow and outflow of water in the Sutlej River. The administration of the surrounding districts has also been alerted after the re­lease of water by India, and measures have been taken to evacuate people and their livestock, he said.

During his visit to the DHQ hospital, both patients and their attendants raised con­cerns about the non-presence of doctors, when the CM en­quired about the facilities from them while inspecting different wards of the hospital.

The CM directed the MS to ensure the presence of doc­tors on duty adding that the beds reserved for the flood unit be utilized for other pa­tients and stressed the impor­tance of functioning air condi­tioning in the wards.