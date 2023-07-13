Thursday, July 13, 2023
Candidate for GB CM post wanted in fake bank cheque scam

Riaz Khan
July 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  According to sources, Haji Gulbar Khan, the candidate for Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, is reportedly wanted by the Mardan police in a case involving a fake bank cheque.

The sources revealed that Senator Faisal Saleem-ur-Rehman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a resident of Par Hoti, filed an application with the local police on November 5, 2014. In the application, he stated that he had a monetary dispute with Gulbar Khan, son of Abdul Qader Khan, who resides in Tangir district, Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan, and currently resides in Islamabad.

According to the application, Gulbar Khan was supposed to pay him Rs. 24 lacks. He claimed that Gulbar Khan had given him two cheques, each worth Rs. 12 lakh, from ABL bank in the presence of Sarfaraz, a resident of Par Hoti, and Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Shamsi Road. Faisal Saleem- ur-Rehman stated that he deposited the mentioned cheques in his bank account, but they were not cashed due to insufficient funds. He added that Gulbar Khan had deceived him.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM candidate turns out to be proclaimed offender

Following the application, the police conducted an inquiry into the matter, and on September 9, 2015, the officials of the Par Hoti police station registered a case against Gulbar Khan under section 489 F. It is alleged that Gulbar Khan is wanted by the Mardan police in connection with the mentioned First Information Report (FIR).

Riaz Khan

