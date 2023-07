PESHAWAR - A tragic incident took place on Wednesday in the Guddusar Pitao area of Shangla district, where a house caught fire during the wheat threshing process, resulting in the death of a seven-year-old child, according to the police. The unfortunate event occurred in the residence of Aurangzeb, where all of his children were present at the time.

The police, along with Rescue 1122 and residents, made arduous efforts to extinguish the fire, eventually succeeding.