LAHORE - Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family due to a fire in Bhati Gate and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from Com­missioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it. I am deeply saddened and share the grief of the heirs, he added.