Consistent policies imperative for economic stability: SCCI

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President, Ijaz Afridi, emphasized the importance of implementing consistent policies to achieve economic stability in the country.

Afridi stated that the chambers and business community should be consulted before the formulation of economic policies, as these policies have a lasting impact on the national economy and contribute to sustainable development. He made these remarks while addressing participants of the 37th Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, at the Chamber house on Wednesday. The visit was organized by the Directing Staff of NIM Islamabad, Ms Sema Khan.

During the officers’ visit, former presidents of SCCI, including Faud Ishaq, Zahid Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, and Sherbaz Bilour, as well as former senior vice presidents Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Imran Mohmand, members of the chamber’s executive committee, NIM officers, traders, industrialists, and members of the business community were present.

A briefing was conducted for the visiting NIM officers, providing them with information about the chamber’s history, important goals, plans, projects, and other initiatives aimed at the welfare of the business community.

The visiting officers posed several questions regarding industrialization in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, grievances of the business community regarding the non-opening of Letters of Credit (LCs), the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, industrialization, Ease of Doing Business, and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In response, SCCI Acting President Ijaz Afridi, along with former presidents Faud Ishaq and Zahid Shinwari, comprehensively addressed the participants’ questions.

The Chamber office bearers emphasized that the implementation of consistent and lasting policies is crucial for industrialization, economic growth, and development. They called for pragmatic steps to resolve issues related to imports and exports, as well as the provision of facilities to existing industries to stabilize the national economy.

The speakers also stressed the importance of engaging chambers of commerce, traders, and relevant stakeholders in the process of framing economic policies. Additionally, they emphasized the need for effective coordination and collaboration between government institutions, chambers, and the trading community. Prior to this, SCCI President Ijaz Afridi highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Chamber to address the welfare and issues faced by the trader community.