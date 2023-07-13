Thursday, July 13, 2023
Court dismisses FIA plea for physical remand of Elahi

Agencies
July 13, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A ses­sions court on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) chal­lenging the orders of not granting physical remand of former chief minister Pun­jab Chaudhry Parvez Elah in a suspicious bank transac­tions case. An additional dis­trict and sessions judge an­nounced the verdict on the FIA’s application, after hear­ing detailed arguments of the parties. The FIA had ap­pealed to sessions court for setting aside judicial magis­trate orders of not granting physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The agency submitted that the orders were against the facts and could not sus­tain in the eyes of the law. The agency pleaded with the court to hand over Parvez Elahi on physical remand for investigations.

